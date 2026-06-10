Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130.9, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 35.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130.9, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Jindal Steel Ltd has eased around 8.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12987.1, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.66 lakh shares in last one month.