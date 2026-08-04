Jindal Steel Ltd soars 0.82%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1114.2, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 38.45% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1114.2, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Jindal Steel Ltd has gained around 5.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12914.55, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.03 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1121.1, up 0.28% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 11.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 38.45% slide in the Nifty Metal index.