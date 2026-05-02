Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1044.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1044.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 16217.93 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel reported to Rs 1044.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 16217.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13183.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.74% to Rs 3367.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2812.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 53224.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49764.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16217.9313183.13 23 53224.9249764.97 7 OPM %18.0617.16 -18.1219.06 - PBDT2752.741991.86 38 8455.988340.55 1 PBT1890.971301.26 45 5284.535573.00 -5 NP1044.75-339.40 LP 3367.382812.13 20

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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