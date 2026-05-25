Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 18.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 18.66% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 69.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 2285.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2288.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.