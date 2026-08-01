Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 554.72 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 85.78% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 554.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 539.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.554.72539.905.437.4743.8027.9039.7222.7632.4017.44

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