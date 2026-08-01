Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 554.72 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 85.78% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 554.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 539.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales554.72539.90 3 OPM %5.437.47 -PBDT43.8027.90 57 PBT39.7222.76 75 NP32.4017.44 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content