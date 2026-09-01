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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide jumps as EV arm plans 100 showrooms by FY28

Jindal Worldwide jumps as EV arm plans 100 showrooms by FY28

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Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Jindal Worldwide jumped 5.37% to Rs 40.40 after its electric vehicle arm and subsidiary, Jindal Mobilitric, announced plans to expand its retail network to approximately 100 showrooms across India by the end of FY28.

The company plans to open around 40 showrooms by the end of FY27, with the remaining outlets to be rolled out progressively during FY28. The expansion is aimed at strengthening customer reach and after-sales support as the company scales its electric mobility business.

Jindal Mobilitric has already commenced commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. It has opened two showrooms in Srinagar and Jaipur and has appointed 52 dealers across India.

The company said the phased expansion is intended to support consistent customer experience, after-sales service and disciplined capital allocation.

Jindal Mobilitric is headquartered in Ahmedabad and designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles for the Indian market. It is a subsidiary of Jindal Worldwide.

Jindal Worldwide is a textile manufacturer engaged in fabric and shirting production, with denim manufacturing forming a key part of its business. The group has expanded into electric mobility through Jindal Mobilitric.

Jindal Worldwide reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.40 crore in Q1 FY27, up 85.78% YoY from Rs 17.44 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.74% YoY to Rs 554.72 crore from Rs 539.90 crore.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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