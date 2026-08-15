Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 56.57 crore

Net profit of Jinkushal Industries declined 59.36% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 56.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.56.5748.82-1.3410.733.307.473.047.262.435.98

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