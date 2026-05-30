Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit rises 898.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 146.00% to Rs 192.00 crore

Net profit of Jinkushal Industries rose 898.04% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 146.00% to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.90% to Rs 12.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 357.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.