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Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit rises 898.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 146.00% to Rs 192.00 crore

Net profit of Jinkushal Industries rose 898.04% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 146.00% to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.90% to Rs 12.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 357.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales192.0078.05 146 357.56380.56 -6 OPM %6.824.27 -5.816.14 - PBDT12.542.23 462 17.7624.79 -28 PBT12.332.02 510 16.9223.94 -29 NP10.181.02 898 12.0918.29 -34

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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