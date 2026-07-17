Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 112.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 177.58% to Rs 698.00 croreNet profit of Jio Credit rose 112.78% to Rs 96.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 177.58% to Rs 698.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales698.00251.46 178 OPM %79.6977.05 -PBDT130.8560.46 116 PBT128.9460.43 113 NP96.2245.22 113
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