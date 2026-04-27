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Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 296.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 322.29% to Rs 534.74 crore

Net profit of Jio Credit rose 296.97% to Rs 69.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 322.29% to Rs 534.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.77% to Rs 223.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 319.42% to Rs 1494.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales534.74126.63 322 1494.57356.34 319 OPM %76.6947.37 -76.6051.27 - PBDT93.9623.59 298 302.52144.93 109 PBT92.8823.59 294 300.09144.93 107 NP69.5117.51 297 223.95108.31 107

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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