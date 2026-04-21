Jio Financial Services allots 25 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

The total shareholding of the promoter and promoter group of the Company has increased from 47.12% to 49.13% of total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The total shareholding of the promoter and promoter group of the Company has increased from 47.12% to 49.13% of total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST