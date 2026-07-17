Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 155.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 227.28% to Rs 2004.47 croreNet profit of Jio Financial Services rose 155.73% to Rs 830.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 227.28% to Rs 2004.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2004.47612.46 227 OPM %69.7174.60 -PBDT979.13396.53 147 PBT969.68390.40 148 NP830.25324.66 156
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