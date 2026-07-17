Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 155.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 227.28% to Rs 2004.47 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 155.73% to Rs 830.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 227.28% to Rs 2004.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2004.47612.4669.7174.60979.13396.53969.68390.40830.25324.66

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