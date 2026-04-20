Jio Financial Services drops after Q4 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 272 cr

Jio Financial Services fell 1.80% after the company reported 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax fell 14.47% YoY to Rs 338.53 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The companys consolidated pre-provision operating profit(PPOP) stood at Rs 327 crore in Q4 FY26. PPOP was impacted by the consolidation of JPBLs financials on a line-by-line basis as a 100% subsidiary with effect from 18 June 2025, continued investments in scaling growth companies and incubating businesses in nascent stages and geopolitics-led volatility impacted treasury income on a higher capital base.

NBFCs Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 25,711 crore in Q4 FY26, up 156% YoY. Under Jio Payments Bank, total income increased stood at Rs 87 crore, up 11x YoY. Total deposits jumped 84% to Rs 544 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, Jio Payment Solutions reported total payment value of Rs 15,000 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 6,000 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross fee and commission income soared 378% from 18 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 84 crore in Q4 FY26. In Jio Credit segment, net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 202 crore for the quarter, up 149.38% YoY