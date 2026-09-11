Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.9, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 3.98% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.9, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has lost around 11.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25520.3, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.59 lakh shares in last one month.