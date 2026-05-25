Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 241.52, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 2.29% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 241.52, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25531.5, up 1.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.52 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 241.1, up 1.17% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 14.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 2.29% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.