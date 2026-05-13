JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 898.33 crore

Net Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 898.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 787.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 52.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 2808.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2264.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.