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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 664.03 crore

Net Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 664.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 550.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales664.03550.16 21 OPM %21.3523.62 -PBDT60.1238.49 56 PBT33.8114.29 137 NP-5.49-11.13 51

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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