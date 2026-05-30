Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jiya Eco-Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jiya Eco-Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jiya Eco-Products reported to Rs 14.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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