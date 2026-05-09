Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Agri Genetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JK Agri Genetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.78% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 157.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.9627.59 -17 157.59161.79 -3 OPM %-5.18-3.01 -1.59-6.26 - PBDT-1.430.21 PL 4.98-10.93 LP PBT-2.59-0.76 -241 1.11-14.96 LP NP-9.09-1.35 -573 -7.17-2.51 -186

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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