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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the June 2026 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 84.33 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics declined 11.48% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 84.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.3391.93 -8 OPM %18.0019.37 -PBDT15.9318.90 -16 PBT15.3017.72 -14 NP10.8712.28 -11

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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