JK Cement reported a 7.61% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 332.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 360.36 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the fall in profit, the companys revenue from operations grew 8.55% to Rs 3,887.50 crore during Q4 FY26, up from the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 443.54 crore, down 17.08% from Rs 534.96 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also declined 10.71% year-on-year to Rs 683 crore, with margins contracting to 17.8% from 22.1% in the year-ago period.

On a full-year basis, JK Cement posted a 15.25% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 992.49 crore in FY26, while revenue increased 15.51% to Rs 13,722.30 crore compared with FY25. The companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 (200%), subject to shareholder approval at the 32nd Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM. JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.