JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 28.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 1904.78 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 28.07% to Rs 108.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 1904.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1740.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1904.781740.9313.5817.87224.01281.24141.20203.95108.02150.17

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