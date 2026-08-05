JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 28.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 1904.78 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 28.07% to Rs 108.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 1904.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1740.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1904.781740.93 9 OPM %13.5817.87 -PBDT224.01281.24 -20 PBT141.20203.95 -31 NP108.02150.17 -28
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