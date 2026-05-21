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JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 1901.53 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 29.39% to Rs 124.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 1901.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1897.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.85% to Rs 412.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 6762.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6192.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1901.531897.62 0 6762.636192.62 9 OPM %14.4818.51 -14.7913.95 - PBDT260.41330.14 -21 901.52729.22 24 PBT176.72253.48 -30 577.74429.80 34 NP124.06175.69 -29 412.05276.83 49

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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