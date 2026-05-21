JK Lakshmi slips after Q4 PAT falls 19% YoY to Rs 138 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement slipped 1.57% to Rs 626 after the company reported an 18.6% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 138.22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 169.81 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased marginally by 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,901.53 crore in Q4 FY26. Sales volume stood at 38.96 lakh tonnes, up 8.31% YoY.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 324.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter, registering a de-growth of 11.9% YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY26 declined 24.53% to Rs 187 crore, compared to Rs 247.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a 44.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 444.65 crore on a 9.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,762.63 crore in FY26 over FY25. The company also disclosed exceptional items related to the cancellation of a mining development agreement in Assam. JK Lakshmi Cement derecognised investments of around Rs 325 crore related to the project and recognised claims recoverable of Rs 130 crore in its standalone financial results. The company added that it has initiated legal proceedings for recovery of the amount. As part of its green initiatives, the company is implementing a project at its Sirohi Cement Plant to enhance its Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR) from 4% to 16% in a phased manner. During the quarter, renewable or green power accounted for 46% of the companys total power mix.

On the capital expenditure front, the company is setting up a railway siding at its Dug Cement Plant at an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore. The project will be funded through debt of Rs 225 crore, while the remaining amount will be financed through internal accruals. The first phase of the project has already been completed. Additionally, the company is expanding clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant at Dug, Chhattisgarh, by setting up an additional clinker line of 2.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and four cement grinding units with an aggregate capacity of 4.6 MTPA. The company is also establishing three split-location cement grinding units with a combined capacity of 3.4 MTPA at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar, and Patratu in Jharkhand.

The overall project is estimated to cost Rs 3,000 crore and will be funded through a mix of term loans from banks and internal accruals. The project will be implemented in phases and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Meanwhile, the companys Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each (130%) for FY26, subject to approval at the ensuing AGM. The dividend will be paid within 34 weeks of approval, subject to applicable TDS. JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western, and Eastern Indias cement markets.