Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 35.76% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 35.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 1965.95 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 35.76% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1965.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1677.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.97% to Rs 265.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 7076.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6662.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1965.951677.05 17 7076.036662.49 6 OPM %14.0712.97 -13.0613.95 - PBDT219.54178.97 23 758.77848.58 -11 PBT119.8092.55 29 381.84516.96 -26 NP91.9867.75 36 265.84408.79 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Telge Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.36% in the March 2026 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1761.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story