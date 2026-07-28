JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 64.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 64.46% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1661.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1887.171661.04 14 OPM %15.3515.03 -PBDT281.09205.38 37 PBT182.28116.37 57 NP130.1279.12 64
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