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JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 64.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 64.46% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1661.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1887.171661.04 14 OPM %15.3515.03 -PBDT281.09205.38 37 PBT182.28116.37 57 NP130.1279.12 64

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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