JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 64.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 64.46% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1661.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1887.171661.0415.3515.03281.09205.38182.28116.37130.1279.12

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