JK Paper standalone net profit rises 11.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 1807.00 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 11.60% to Rs 82.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1807.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1652.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.84% to Rs 241.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 6631.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6609.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.