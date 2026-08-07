JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 3946.24 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 73.06% to Rs 44.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 3946.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3868.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3946.243868.94 2 OPM %6.5410.39 -PBDT168.56309.07 -45 PBT42.91195.49 -78 NP44.04163.46 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content