Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 83.42% to Rs 177.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.34% to Rs 776.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 16326.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14692.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4223.443758.60 12 16326.6514692.92 11 OPM %12.729.66 -12.4410.88 - PBDT445.91263.65 69 1660.531201.54 38 PBT323.18146.71 120 1188.33745.05 59 NP177.9997.04 83 776.09509.43 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the March 2026 quarter

KEC International secures new orders worth Rs 1,303 cr across businesses

Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves change in CFO

Thomas Cook partner with Atlys

H.G. Infra Engineering declared as qualified bidder for transmission project in Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story