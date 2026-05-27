JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 83.42% to Rs 177.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.34% to Rs 776.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 16326.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14692.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.