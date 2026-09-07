Aims to save ?1.7 billion over next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units

JLR, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, today provides an update on its strategic transformation programme, which is designed to simplify the organisation, improve operational performance and support long-term sustainable growth.

As per JLR's Growth Reimagined strategy announced at its Investor Day on 19 June 2026, JLR is targeting approximately 1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units.

The savings are designed to enhance JLR's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty.