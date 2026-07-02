Retail sales decline 15.2% to 80,000 units in Q1

JLR today reports its wholesale and retail sales for the first quarter of FY27, the three months ended 30 June 2026. Volumes were affected by temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter; market disruption linked to the conflict in the Middle East; and the planned wind down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the launch of Jaguar Type 01.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 79,300* units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China ('CJLR') JV), down 9.2% year-on-year, and down 16.8% compared to Q4 FY26. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter increased in MENA (4.5%) and were flat in North America but declined in the UK (-5.9%), Europe (-12.1%), Overseas ( 20.1%) and China (-26.2%).

The strong mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models continued in Q1 FY27, representing 80.8% of total wholesale volumes, up from 77.2% in Q1 FY26 and 77.1% in the prior quarter. Retail sales for the first quarter of 80,000 units* (including CJLR) were down 15.3% year-on year, and down 13.8% compared to Q4 FY26. Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the first quarter were down in all markets, with the UK down 1.8%, Europe down 11.4%, North America down 13.1%, Overseas down 18.7%, China down 23.9% and MENA down 41.5%. JLR will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended 30 June 2026 in August 2026.