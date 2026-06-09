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JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 53.04% to Rs 79.38 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company rose 22.54% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.04% to Rs 79.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 223.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.3851.87 53 223.95204.49 10 OPM %87.36112.74 -83.6190.07 - PBDT34.6525.88 34 46.24-0.33 LP PBT34.0325.43 34 43.76-2.71 LP NP18.7015.26 23 11.84-29.79 LP

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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