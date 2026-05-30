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JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 21.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 946.44 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 21.08% to Rs 165.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 946.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 985.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.35% to Rs 1201.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 821.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 4043.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4319.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales946.44985.97 -4 4043.204319.01 -6 OPM %51.9258.63 -62.0753.03 - PBDT265.23327.75 -19 1680.091060.64 58 PBT243.10311.42 -22 1601.72996.85 61 NP165.36209.53 -21 1201.97821.31 46

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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