JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 21.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 946.44 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 21.08% to Rs 165.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 946.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 985.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.35% to Rs 1201.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 821.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 4043.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4319.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.