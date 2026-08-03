JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 1196.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 35.67% to Rs 291.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 1196.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1094.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1196.001094.4358.5377.69477.61609.23455.54592.56291.92453.81

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