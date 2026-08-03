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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 1196.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 35.67% to Rs 291.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 1196.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1094.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1196.001094.43 9 OPM %58.5377.69 -PBDT477.61609.23 -22 PBT455.54592.56 -23 NP291.92453.81 -36

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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