JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 19.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 156.83 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 19.53% to Rs 44.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 156.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2761.36% to Rs 422.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.96% to Rs 750.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 824.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.