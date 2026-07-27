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JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 198.41 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 67.13% to Rs 71.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 198.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales198.41199.98 -1 OPM %91.02185.77 -PBDT96.95291.76 -67 PBT95.61290.50 -67 NP71.43217.32 -67

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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