JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 198.41 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 67.13% to Rs 71.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 198.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales198.41199.98 -1 OPM %91.02185.77 -PBDT96.95291.76 -67 PBT95.61290.50 -67 NP71.43217.32 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content