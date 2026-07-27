JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 198.41 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 67.13% to Rs 71.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 198.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.198.41199.9891.02185.7796.95291.7695.61290.5071.43217.32

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