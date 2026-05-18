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JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.34% to Rs 125.80 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans rose 75.94% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.34% to Rs 125.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.60% to Rs 74.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 449.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.8098.02 28 449.33357.90 26 OPM %60.8557.75 -58.2359.15 - PBDT36.7722.04 67 108.5786.09 26 PBT34.3419.93 72 99.8478.58 27 NP25.6714.59 76 74.9559.20 27

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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