JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.34% to Rs 125.80 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans rose 75.94% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.34% to Rs 125.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.60% to Rs 74.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 449.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.