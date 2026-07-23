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JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 336.80 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services rose 21.84% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 336.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 298.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales336.80298.50 13 OPM %37.6235.44 -PBDT40.3731.11 30 PBT26.8121.08 27 NP20.7016.99 22

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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