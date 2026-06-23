JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 355.91 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services rose 46.47% to Rs 38.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 355.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.79% to Rs 74.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1256.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1176.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.