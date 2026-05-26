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JMD Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of JMD Ventures reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.99% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 0.471.62 -71 OPM %-73.33-175.00 --36.1718.52 - PBDT0.100.22 -55 0.681.61 -58 PBT0.080.21 -62 0.631.57 -60 NP-0.100.31 PL 0.311.33 -77

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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