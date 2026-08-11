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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 72.81% in the June 2026 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 72.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 72.81% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.355.07 6 OPM %68.0445.96 -PBDT2.691.65 63 PBT2.631.59 65 NP1.971.14 73

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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