JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 72.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 5.35 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech rose 72.81% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.355.07 6 OPM %68.0445.96 -PBDT2.691.65 63 PBT2.631.59 65 NP1.971.14 73
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