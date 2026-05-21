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JNK India consolidated net profit rises 146.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 77.25% to Rs 338.44 crore

Net profit of JNK India rose 146.60% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.25% to Rs 338.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.00% to Rs 64.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.73% to Rs 818.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.44190.94 77 818.55476.65 72 OPM %13.647.77 -11.238.98 - PBDT45.6524.05 90 94.0550.39 87 PBT42.6522.07 93 85.2244.06 93 NP32.6513.24 147 64.9530.21 115

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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