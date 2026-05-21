JNK India consolidated net profit rises 146.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.25% to Rs 338.44 crore

Net profit of JNK India rose 146.60% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.25% to Rs 338.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.00% to Rs 64.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.73% to Rs 818.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.