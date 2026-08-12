JNK India consolidated net profit rises 915.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.59% to Rs 179.96 crore

Net profit of JNK India rose 915.04% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.59% to Rs 179.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.179.9699.108.843.3317.503.5314.641.9811.471.13

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