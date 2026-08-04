Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jocil standalone net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Jocil standalone net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 253.06 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 2.25% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 253.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales253.06269.94 -6 OPM %1.491.39 -PBDT4.344.19 4 PBT2.902.97 -2 NP2.172.22 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Ather Energy climbs after Q1 loss narrows, EBITDA turns positive

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.65%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Next Story