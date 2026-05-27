Jocil standalone net profit rises 482.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 265.26 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 482.22% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 265.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 713.73% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1043.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.