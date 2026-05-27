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Jocil standalone net profit rises 482.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 265.26 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 482.22% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 265.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 713.73% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1043.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales265.26178.15 49 1043.71865.54 21 OPM %1.760.77 -1.480.61 - PBDT5.282.00 164 16.727.01 139 PBT3.840.58 562 11.421.34 752 NP2.620.45 482 8.301.02 714

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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