Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India and its subsidiary secures contract valued Rs 1,300 cr

John Cockerill India and its subsidiary secures contract valued Rs 1,300 cr

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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From JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics has entrusted John Cockerill India (JCIL) and John Cockerill Metal International SA (JCMI, wholly owned subsidiary of the company), with the design, engineering, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning of two annealing & coating line (ACL 1 & ACL 2) and one Annealing & Pickling Line (APL) for CRNO Project as per terms and conditions mentioned in the Letter of Intent.

The aggregate contract value is approximately Rs 1,250 - 1,300 crore, comprising: a) JCIL: Approximately Rs 550 crore; b) JCMI: Approximately EUR 30-35 Million; and c) Consortium portion (with furnace supplier group): Approximately Rs 400 crore.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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