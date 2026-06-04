John Cockerill India climbs for second day as investors cheer major JSW order

Shares of John Cockerill India surged 8.18% to Rs 9,858.85 on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

The stock has rallied 29.82% over the two trading days. It had hit the 20% upper circuit on Wednesday (3 June 2026) after the company announced a major order from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,250 crore to Rs 1,300 crore, has been awarded to John Cockerill India (JCIL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, John Cockerill Metal International SA (JCMI).

The order involves the design, engineering, supply, supervision of erection and commissioning of two Annealing & Coating Lines (ACL 1 and ACL 2) and one Annealing & Pickling Line (APL) for JSW's CRNO project.

John Cockerill Indias share of the contract is estimated at around Rs 550 crore. JCMI's portion is valued at approximately EUR 30-35 million. The consortium portion, involving a furnace supplier group, is estimated at around Rs 400 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from May 2026. The company said the order was awarded by domestic entity JSW Vijayanagar Metallics and does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. John Cockerill India, a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA, provides design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solutions for steel processing equipment and production lines used by ferrous and non-ferrous metal manufacturers globally.