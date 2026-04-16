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John Cockerill India rallies after bagging Rs 300-cr project from JSW Steel Coated Products

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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John Cockerill India jumped 3.66% to Rs 5236.75 after the company received a contract form JSW Steel Coated Products to design Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL#3) at Khopoli plant.

The scope of work includes design, manufacturing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning of continuous galvanizing line (CGL#3). The contract is valued at Rs 300 crore.

The said contract is expected to be completed by May 2028.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

The companys standalone net profit surged 881% to Rs 11.48 crore on 41.1% jump in net sales to Rs 102.07 crore in Q4 CY25 Q4 CY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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