John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 226.95 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 37.67% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 226.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.226.95186.6871.8569.3084.2161.7482.5960.0661.5444.70

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