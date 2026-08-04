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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 226.95 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 37.67% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 226.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales226.95186.68 22 OPM %71.8569.30 -PBDT84.2161.74 36 PBT82.5960.06 38 NP61.5444.70 38

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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