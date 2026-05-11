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John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 215.52 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 9.36% to Rs 45.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 215.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.73% to Rs 173.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 800.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.52173.86 24 800.93688.48 16 OPM %61.0072.41 -65.6765.26 - PBDT62.9766.99 -6 247.27221.07 12 PBT61.4565.33 -6 240.75214.51 12 NP45.4341.54 9 173.39152.46 14

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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